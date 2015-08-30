Bobby Parnell throws live batting practice Sunday, could be activated Tuesday

Bobby Parnell was back on the mound at Citi Field on Sunday, throwing a live batting practice session.

"I was just treating it as a game situation, throwing to hitters," he said before Sunday's game.

Parnell, on the disabled list since Aug. 18, is eligible to be activated on Tuesday.

Parnell saved 22 games for the Mets in 2013 before missing all but one game in 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old righthander had been largely ineffective in his return earlier this season, going 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 23 appearances. When Parnell last pitched for the Mets, he was booed off the field by fans. In a 3-2 loss to the Pirates on Aug. 14, he allowed two earned runs in the 10th inning without recording an out. Two days later, he gave up four runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning during an 8-1 loss.

The Mets then gave him the option of going on the disabled list, being designated for assignment, or demoted to the minors.

"Hey, look it's crunch time," Terry Collins said at the time. "If there's issues, be it a flat time because you're coming off surgery, hey, look, we've got to find somebody else. That's just the way it is. Bobby understands that. He went out there and did the best he could under the circumstances."

Parnell said Sunday that he has made some mechanical changes to get his arm higher during his delivery.

"The ball's coming out a lot better, a lot easier too," he said. "I didn't feel like I was muscling it. The rest definitely helped."

With the Mets' recent addition of reliever Addison Reed, who is expected to provide a bridge to Tyler Clippard and Jeurys Familia, and rosters set to expand on Tuesday, the bullpen could become rather crowded. With a spot on a potential postseason roster on the line, Parnell was asked if he sees the month of September as a competition to prove that he belongs.

"I could see how you could look at it that way, but I'm not going to," he said. "The goal is to get the New York Mets in the playoffs. That's all I'm worried about."