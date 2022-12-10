Mets make Brandon Nimmo's signing official

The Mets formalized Brandon Nimmo’s eight-year, $162 million contract on Saturday, making official what became known a couple of days earlier: Their homegrown centerfielder and leadoff hitter, a fan favorite, is staying with the organization for the long haul.

Nimmo’s deal, the second largest in franchise history behind Francisco Lindor's 10-year, $341 million contract, comes with a full no-trade clause, a source said. He is due to receive a $2 million signing bonus, an $18.25 million salary in 2023 and a $20.25 million salary in each of the seven years thereafter.

“Throughout his career, Brandon has contributed so much to the Club both on and off the field,” owner Steve Cohen said in the team’s news release. “His hustle and personality are a part of what makes this team so special.”

General manager Billy Eppler echoed: “He has grown into a leader in our clubhouse and embodies what we look for in a player on and off the field. We’re excited to have the impact he brings on both sides of the ball back on our roster.”

Nimmo, who will turn 30 on March 27, has a .269/.385/.441 slash line across parts of seven seasons. He came to the Mets as their first-round draft pick in 2011.

The Mets have committed more than $380 million to five free agents this offseason. Nimmo leads the pack, ahead of Edwin Diaz ($102 million), Justin Verlander ($86.66 million), Jose Quintana ($26 million) and David Robertson ($10 million).