Mets get 'good news' on Brandon Nimmo's injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The way things are going for the Mets this week, Saturday’s Brandon Nimmo update passed for “good news,” according to general manager Billy Eppler.

Eppler said Nimmo suffered both right knee and ankle sprains when he caught his spike attempting to slide into second base in a spring training game on Friday night.

The Mets on Friday said the scary-looking injury was to Nimmo’s ankle. But Eppler said the centerfielder woke up and “had a little knee pain also” on Saturday, so imaging was taken of Nimmo’s ankle and knee.

The good news, Eppler said, was that “everything [is] structurally sound” with the ankle and knee.

“He's in a week-to-week situation right now,” Eppler said. “We've got some time before Opening Day [March 30], so we'll just continue to watch him. Get an update probably about a week from now, and then we'll be able to get a little bit better timetable on him. But all in all, I feel good about the results that we got compared to what they could have looked like.”

Nimmo was not available for comment. The injuries came two days after the Mets likely lost closer Edwin Diaz for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that he suffered during a celebration at the World Baseball Classic.

Mets fans had to be bracing for the worst when Nimmo went down after his awkward slide on Friday. Nimmo was able to walk off with some help, and unlike Diaz, was able to put some weight on his right leg.

The Mets open the season with four games on artificial turf in Miami. That would complicate a quick return for Nimmo, who in the offseason signed an eight-year, $162 million contract to remain in Flushing.

Nimmo, who turns 30 on March 27, was appearing in just his fourth spring training game. He purposely got a late start in hopes of staying healthy this season and during his long contract.

If Nimmo starts the season on the injured list, former Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro could make the roster and play centerfield. Mark Canha and Starling Marte also have experience in center.

Notes & quotes: Jose Quintana underwent surgery on Friday that included a bone graft from his hip to help heal a stress fracture in a rib on his left side, Eppler said. The lefthander is expected to miss the first half of the season . . . Righthander Dennis Santana, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Twins, reported to the club.