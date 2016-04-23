Braves’ days at Turner Field are numbered

ATLANTA — Turner Field used to be a house of horrors for the Mets when the Braves were good. The Mets went into Saturday night’s game against the Braves with a 61-103 (.372) record at The Ted.

Still, the Mets had won five in a row at the ballpark the Braves are going to abandon after this season. In 2017, the Braves will move to nearby Cobb County and their new $672 million SunTrust Park.

SunTrust Park is being built in the city of Cumberland in what is considered unincorporated Atlanta. It is 13 miles from downtown Atlanta and will not be served by the region’s mass transit train system.

The Braves are also constructing a $452 million mixed-used district in the new stadium area.

The Braves played in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium from 1966 to 1996. Turner Field was built for the 1996 Summer Olympics and was renovated to house the Braves beginning in 1997. It will be renovated again and will host Georgia State University football games.