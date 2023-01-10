Reports: Carlos Correa and Twins finalizing six-year deal

The Carlos Correa saga may be nearing an end — but not in a way that will please Mets fans.

Mutliple reports Tuesday said the Minnesota Twins and Correa are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract.

The news comes after a pair of reports late Monday night said the Twins were talking with Correa’s agent Scott Boras about bringing the shortstop back to the Twin Cities.

The Mets had been in a holding pattern with Correa ever since they spotted something they didn’t like in the physical he took just before Christmas. That scuttled a 12-year, $315 million deal the Mets had agreed to with Correa.

It was the second time this offseason a team had backed out of a contract agreement with Correa over concerns about something in his physical, most likely a 2014 ankle injury and surgery. The San Francisco Giants were hours away from introducing Correa when they canceled a 13-year, $350 million agreement.

That’s when Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in and reached an agreement for Correa to come to Flushing, where he would move to third base to play alongside his buddy Francisco Lindor.

But despite weeks of back-and-forth talks, the Mets and Correa had yet to reach a modified agreement that would protect the club in case Correa’s old injury flares up.

According to The Associated Press, Minnesota's deal has various conditional terms. The contract includes options for $25 million in 2029, $20 million in 2030, $15 million in 2031 and $10 million in 2032, each becoming guaranteed if Correa has 502 or more plate appearances in the previous season. The deal could be worth $225 million over seven seasons, $245 million over eight years and $260 million over nine seasons. Correa's options also could be triggered by a top-five finish in MVP voting, a Silver Slugger award or World Series or League Championship Series MVP.

Correa played for the Twins in 2022 after signing a three-year, $103.5 million contract. He opted out after one season to test the free-agent waters again and was seen as too expensive for the Twins. But, according to The Athletic and the New York Post, the Twins are ready to welcome Correa’s services.

On Saturday, at a Citi Field event, Cohen answered a question about Correa to Tyler Ward, who runs a Mets’ YouTube channel.

“While I can’t speak on the player,” Cohen said, “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other."