Carlos Mendoza officially named Mets manager

The Mets are ready for the world to meet their next manager.

A week after they initially agreed with Carlos Mendoza, the Mets made his hiring official Monday, formalizing the addition of the longtime Yankee. They will introduce him in a news conference at noon Tuesday at Citi Field.

Mendoza received a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth season, according to the Mets.

“I couldn’t be more excited to manage this tremendous franchise,” Mendoza said in a statement. “I want Mets fans to know that I will pour every ounce of energy into this job and we share a common goal of bringing a championship to Queens.”

He is the 25th manager in team history and the fifth in six seasons.

“Carlos is full of energy, passion and it was easy to see he’ll have a great rapport with both our veteran and young players,” Steve and Alex Cohen’s statement read.

President of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement: “Carlos has a brilliant baseball mind and a finely honed ability to collaborate with others. He comes with a fantastic reputation as a trusted leader and someone who has been beloved in every stop of his career.”

Mendoza, 43, joins the Mets after four seasons as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees, with whom he had been in various minor- and major-league capacities since 2006.