Despite Mets' loss to Orioles, David Peterson makes case for spot in 2024 rotation

BALTIMORE — In a way, this new phase of the Mets’ season is like an advance of spring training 2024, a de facto tryout camp for any of the players looking to secure jobs for next year.

The organization, however, can benefit as much as the individuals from the unfortunate set of circumstances. The Mets need to figure out what they have.

For David Peterson, that means another audition for the rotation. That began Friday with a decent start: three scoreless innings in the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Orioles.

Baltimore (68-42) blew out the Mets’ bullpen. Former Met James McCann went 3-for-3 and drove in a career-high-tying five runs, as many as the Mets have scored in their past three games combined. He also walked and stole a base.

The Mets (50-59) have lost four consecutive games since the trade deadline.

“We’re just not pitching very well or scoring many runs. It’s a bad combination,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve got some pitching issues. Pete gave us what he could.”

Because Peterson had pitched out of the bullpen the previous three weeks, the Mets pulled him after 52 pitches. He allowed three walks and a lone hit, a single. His only strikeout, of Ryan O’Hearn, stranded the bases loaded in the first inning.

The Mets (50-59) have only two starting pitchers under contract for 2024, so there are spots to be won, maybe even before they have a chance to go out and sign more established options.

Peterson, who turns 28 next month, and Saturday’s starter, Tylor Megill, who turned 28 last month, are the in-house options getting another look following the trades of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

“It’s an opportunity to show the front office what we have going into the offseason,” Peterson said, speaking generally. “Every opportunity you get with the ball is an opportunity to state your case . . . I’m focused on taking the ball every fifth day and building on the recent success that I’ve had.”

Peterson struggled early this season but has been much better since returning to the majors in late June. In 10 games (four starts), he has a 2.05 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

On Friday, after his wobbly first, Peterson retired five of his final six batters (and the one who reached was erased on a double play).

When he had to face the top of the Baltimore lineup — Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson — for a second time, he set them down in order on 11 pitches.

“It felt good,” Peterson said, “to start again.”

Extra bases

To make room for Starling Marte, who they activated from the injured list since his migraine issues appear under control, the Mets sent infielder Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse . . . The team claimed righthanded reliever Tyson Miller off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse. Miller, 28, has a 6.35 ERA in eight major-league appearances this year . . . Tim Locastro (thumb surgery) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level FCL Mets.