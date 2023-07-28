Mets fill David Robertson's locker, but not his closer vacancy 

Filling David Robertson’s roster spot — and his locker — was easy. The Mets called up righthander Reed Garrett, a 30-year-old reliever claimed off waivers from the Orioles last month, on Friday to plug those vacancies.

Replacing Robertson as a lock-down late-inning reliever, the guy who received the vast majority of save opportunities, is poised to be much more difficult.

Following the Mets' trade of Robertson to the Marlins on Thursday night, manager Buck Showalter said Friday that he will not “anoint” any specific reliever as the new closer, instead taking a by-committee approach.

Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley, the last members of the five-man high-leverage group who still are on the team, healthy and being used in the most important relief spots, stand as the most logical options.

Showalter is open to — and hoping for — pleasant surprises, too.

“It’s the same thing I’ve been saying all the time: You’ve gotta star in your role, regardless of what that is,” Ottavino said. “Things change really fast in this game. People always say, oh, he could be a closer down the road. Well, sometimes the road comes really fast.”

Showalter declined to name who he imagines could step into a more prominent role. Asked specifically about Grant Hartwig, a righthanded rookie, Showalter said: “He’s close to being able to get that opportunity . . . He’s shown he might be able to do it.”

Garrett had a 2.45 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in Triple-A this year. In brief major-league stints with Detroit, Washington and Baltimore the past four years, he posted a 7.90 ERA in 22 games.

“Obviously, I’d like to have a little bit longer of an opportunity,” Garrett said. “But that’s earned. Looking forward to that opportunity, trying to earn a longer stay.”

Showalter said: “Every once in a while, you gotta promote someone who is deserving. He’s pitched the best down there.”

A Diaz check-in

Showalter emphasized that the Mets’ sudden lack of a closer will have zero impact on whether Edwin Diaz pitches this year.

When Diaz had knee surgery in March, the club said that such an injury usually would keep a player out for the season. But the Mets have not officially ruled him out. If he returns, Showalter said, it won’t be because the team needs him for baseball reasons.

“It’s going to be a medical thing,” Showalter said. “We’ve tried to really slow play it . . . He’s doing well. He’s meeting every benchmark. I know where the perfect date is if everything went perfect. But you always leave yourself some wiggle room there, because there always seems to be a little hiccup. I don’t see us speeding up the process, I can tell you that.”

Minors details

Catcher Kevin Parada, one of the Mets’ top prospects, suffered a sprained right ankle and went on the injured list with High-A Brooklyn.

In his first full professional season, Parada, who turns 22 next week, has a .269/.347/.449 slash line with 10 homers and a 24% strikeout rate.