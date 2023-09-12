Mets hiring David Stearns as president of baseball operations, source says

The Mets have their man.

David Stearns is set to be hired as the club's president of baseball operations, a source confirmed to Newsday's David Lennon on Tuesday.

Stearns, 38, has been the favorite to land the job since stepping down as Brewers president after the 2022 season. Last week, sources indicated discussions between the Mets and Stearns were "going well."

Stearns became eligible to speak to other clubs about employment opportunities as of Aug. 1, The Athletic first reported. That allowed the Mets — and the Astros, according to multiple reports — to get a jumpstart on their offseason hiring and planning by engaging Stearns about the possibility of coming to Queens.

It is not clear if Mets owner Steve Cohen and the Mets considered other candidates.

As a professional courtesy, it is standard across the majors for employees in the last year of their contract — who won’t be staying with their organization — to be set free to discuss their possible next job with other teams before the end of the season.

The timing of Stearns’ availability is convenient for the Mets, who want somebody who can “hit the ground running,” as Cohen put it in June. Hiring somebody by, say, the end of the regular season would give the new-look front office all of October to jell and plan before the offseason begins in earnest in November.

With Tim Healey