Reports: Ex-Met Dominic Smith agrees to one-year deal with rival Nationals, reports say

It looks as if Dominic Smith will finally get a chance to show what he can do as an everyday player — and he’ll also get a lot of at-bats against the Mets in 2023.

Smith, who was non-tendered by the Mets, agreed to terms with the NL East rival Washington Nationals on Tuesday on a one-year, $2-million contract with another $2 million available in bonuses, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a physical.

Smith, 28, got more at-bats in Triple-A than in the majors in 2022. He could not get regular at-bats with the Mets and didn’t produce when he did.

Smith hit .194 without a home run last season with the Mets and .284 with 10 home runs for Triple-A Syracuse. The popular first baseman’s best season was the shortened 2020 campaign, when he hit .316 with 10 home runs in 50 games.

At least one Correa loves NY. As the Mets continue negotiations with shortstop Carlos Correa, on Tuesday Correa posted a photo an Instagram that showed his 1-year-old son Kyle wearing an “I Love New York” shirt.

“Well, unless he’s signing with the Yankees this would appear to be encouraging,” Mets broadcaster Howie Rose posted on Twitter.

The Mets and Correa have been unable to come to a new deal since their reported 12-year, $315-million contract agreement fell apart on Christmas Eve regarding the team’s concerns about something in the 28-year-old’s physical. The sides are believed to still be talking.

Hinske on board. The Mets have hired former big leaguer Eric Hinske as their assistant hitting coach, according to a report by The Athletic. Hinske, who played for the Yankees in 2009, was the hitting coach under Mets general manager Billy Eppler when both were with the Angels in 2017. Jeremy Barnes is the Mets’ hitting coach after Eric Chavez was promoted to bench coach.