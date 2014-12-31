Erisbel Arruebarrena DFA'd by Dodgers; could Mets have interest?

Add a new name -- a long name -- to the list of available shortstops: Erisbel Arruebarrena.

The Dodgers designated the 24-year-old Cuban defector for assignment to clear room on their 40-man roster for recently signed pitcher Brett Anderson.

Arruebarrena is still owed $22 million for the next four seasons, the remainder of a five-year, $25 million deal Arruebarrena signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2014 season. But a change in Los Angeles front office leadership, as well as new players added to the Dodgers' roster, made the pricey shortstop expendable for the deep-pocketed Dodgers. Still, it is likely that any team would have to assume most or all of his salary in a trade. If Arruebarrena isn't claimed by an interested team, he would likely wind up as well-compensated Triple-A depth for the Dodgers.

Arruebarrena hit .195 with three walks and 17 strikeouts in 45 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2014. He had more success in the minors, where he hit .259 with a .304 OBP and six home runs across four levels in his first pro season outside of Cuba. Arruebarrena is known for a strong arm and good defense at short, drawing some comparisons to slick-fielding Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

The Mets reportedly had some interest in Arruebarrena last offseason, but with his hefty price tag, the player with the long name is probably a long shot to wind up in Flushing.