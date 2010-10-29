Five potential new Mets managers

Sandy Alderson didn't name names Friday when asked about whom he would hire to manage the Mets. But he did sound a little more open-minded about the position than the "middle-manager" description he provided in "Moneyball." Here's five who might be under consideration:

Bob Melvin

Has seven seasons of managerial experience with the Mariners and Diamondbacks, a plus for Alderson, and got Arizona to the NLCS in 2007. Worked as a scout for the Mets in the 2010 season and also is under consideration for the Brewers' job.

John Gibbons

Was an even .500 (305-305) during a somewhat tumultuous five seasons as Blue Jays manager before being fired in 2008. Butted heads with a few of his players - has a fiery side - and a connection to the Mets as an original draft pick who played only 18 games because of injuries. Was a bench coach for the Royals this season.

Clint Hurdle

Currently at the World Series as Rangers hitting coach, Hurdle spent eight seasons as Rockies manager before being fired in 2009. Colorado made the playoffs once during his tenure and was swept by the Red Sox in the 2007 World Series. Hurdle played parts of three seasons with the Mets and also managed in their minor-league system.

Wally Backman

Troubled past cost him his first major-league managing job with the Diamondbacks within days of his hiring in 2004, and he didn't get another organizational job until the Mets hired him for Class A Brooklyn this season. A fan favorite for his role on the 1986 title team, but he can be volatile and might not fit in Alderson's system.

Chip Hale

Impressed the Mets in his first year as the club's infield/third-base coach, but his only managing experience is six seasons in the minors. Hale spent three years as the manager for Tucson, the Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, and his 220 wins and .542 winning percentage in that job is tops for the franchise.