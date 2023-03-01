Mets' Francisco Alvarez about to catch up on catching

JUPITER, Fla. — Francisco Alvarez’s mysterious absence from behind the plate is ending soon.

The Mets’ top prospect will be available to catch in exhibition games beginning Friday, according to manager Buck Showalter. They had been holding him back following offseason ankle surgery.

“Everything else is fine,” Showalter said. “They said it would be a good idea to wait, so we will.”

Through six Grapefruit League games, Alvarez has started at DH twice (and entered off the bench at DH in another game). Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido, the major-league catching tandem, largely have alternated starts at catcher.

Alvarez, 21, needed an operation to address cartilage damage in his right ankle in October. He has worked with catching coach Glenn Sherlock and others on defensive drills in camp. Always advanced as a hitter, Alvarez is likely to open the season in the minors because he is a question mark as a backstop.

Mets decision-makers have said repeatedly that he needs to be an adequate catcher — and be able to catch at least several times per week — for them to carry him on the major-league roster.

He’ll resume getting game experience again imminently.

“We’re just being cautious,” Showalter said. “Nothing has changed.”