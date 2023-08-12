Mets' Francisco Lindor in lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader after getting an MRI before Game 1

Francisco Lindor’s Saturday started with an MRI of his sore right side. It ended with him in the lineup for Game 2 of the Mets’ day-night doubleheader against Atlanta.

Lindor was scratched from Friday’s lineup and missed his first game of the season. Saturday’s 21-3 Mets loss in Game 1 was the second game Lindor has missed.

Lindor said late Friday that he was already feeling better after getting treatment on the injury, which the Mets did not specify other than saying it was “right side soreness.”

Brandon Nimmo also sat out the opener with a left quad contusion. Nimmo returned for Game 2, but he started in leftfield with newly activated Tim Locastro in center as a way to lessen the stress on Nimmo’s leg.

The Mets could have used either Lindor or Nimmo as the designated hitter, but manager Buck Showalter went with Daniel Vogelbach, whose three-run homer accounted for the Mets’ runs in the opener.

Locastro was activated for Game 2. He had been out since April 17 with a back issue. Outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.

Denyi Reyes, the losing pitcher in Game 1 (4 2/3 innings, eight hits, five runs), was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse. Righthander Tyson Miller, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Dodgers on Aug. 4, was called up from Syracuse for Game 2.

Righthander Reed Garrett was called up and served as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Garrett allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in Game 1.

Yakety Yak, maybe he’ll be back

Jimmy Yacabonis – know as “Yak” to Showalter – saved the Mets bullpen ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader by throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief in Friday’s 7-0 loss to Atlanta.

“If I was looking for something to put on TV, I would have put our bullpen on TV as Yacabonis was pitching the last inning,” Showalter said. “Should have had pom-poms down there. I think in the industry, guys that do what Yak did, I can't tell you the respect that teammates down in the bullpen have for guys that can do that.”

Yacabonis’ reward was a pat on the back from his manager and -- since the righthander threw 54 pitches and wouldn’t be available for several days – a notice that he had been designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for Reyes.

Even Showalter admitted it’s part of the “cruel” nature of bullpen usage and roster needs. Showalter said he hoped the Mets would be able to bring back Yacabonis before the season ends if he remains in the organization.

“Everybody loves rewarding things that people do well,” Showalter said. “We always, if we could, made a point of trying to reward that. But in today's game, and the doubleheader the next day, sometimes it's painful. You know what’s tough about that, too, when they come into that game, they already know. I think people insult their intelligence. But doing a good job leaves you with a good taste in people's mouth and they want to go get you again. So it's kind of cruel, but it's also what do you do? Not do well? Yak’s going to be in the big leagues again.”

Yacabonis, 31, is 2-1 with a 6.59 ERA in seven games for the Mets. The Mets have seven days to either trade him or try to pass him through waivers. If he clears waivers, the six-season veteran could return to Triple-A Syracuse. That’s what happened the last time he was designated for assignment on May 30.

Minor matters

Ronny Mauricio, who was in the Syracuse lineup as the designated hitter, homered twice on Friday to give him 19 on the season. Brett Baty homered for the second straight game after getting demoted on Monday.