Mets' Francisco Lindor nominated for Roberto Clemente Award 

Francisco Lindor of the Mets celebrates his sixth-inning two-run home run against...

Francisco Lindor of the Mets celebrates his sixth-inning two-run home run against the Mariners at Citi Field on Saturday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey

MINNEAPOLIS — Francisco Lindor was named the Mets’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB’s top philanthropic honor, on Friday. 

Such an accolade came with extra significance for Lindor, a Puerto Rican who grew up learning about Clemente’s on-field excellence and off-field charitable endeavors. 

“It’s extremely special,” Lindor said. “Being Puerto Rican, since you were a little kid, they talk to you about him in school. Clemente is part of our history. Wherever you go, they talk about him.” 

Among Lindor’s efforts: When Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico last September, Lindor donated $50,000 to recovery efforts. He also has taken up education as a cause, including funding a scholarship program at his alma mater in Florida, Montverde Academy, and recently assisting with a back-to-school backpack drive at a middle school in Queens. 

“He’s so much more than just a shortstop,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He takes on that responsibility of being able to impact other people. He takes  a lot of pride in a lot of the things he does behind the scenes.” 

Stewart still out 

DJ Stewart sat out for a third consecutive game because of back/side discomfort. Showalter said he expected Stewart to return Saturday, but he previously thought he would be ready to go for Friday. 

“Not quite yet,” Stewart said. 

 

Extra bases 

Showalter described third baseman Brett Baty’s sound defense — in his first week back in the majors — as a “comfortable tempo,” an improvement over months past . . . The Mets intend to play Ronny Mauricio at other spots in the infield besides second base but probably won’t put him in the outfield, Showalter said.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

