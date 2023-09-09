Mets' Francisco Lindor nominated for Roberto Clemente Award 

MINNEAPOLIS — Francisco Lindor was named the Mets’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB’s top philanthropic honor, on Friday.

Such an accolade came with extra significance for Lindor, a Puerto Rican who grew up learning about Clemente’s on-field excellence and off-field charitable endeavors.

“It’s extremely special,” Lindor said. “Being Puerto Rican, since you were a little kid, they talk to you about him in school. Clemente is part of our history. Wherever you go, they talk about him.”

Among Lindor’s efforts: When Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico last September, Lindor donated $50,000 to recovery efforts. He also has taken up education as a cause, including funding a scholarship program at his alma mater in Florida, Montverde Academy, and recently assisting with a back-to-school backpack drive at a middle school in Queens.

“He’s so much more than just a shortstop,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He takes on that responsibility of being able to impact other people. He takes a lot of pride in a lot of the things he does behind the scenes.”

Stewart still out

DJ Stewart sat out for a third consecutive game because of back/side discomfort. Showalter said he expected Stewart to return Saturday, but he previously thought he would be ready to go for Friday.

“Not quite yet,” Stewart said.

Extra bases

Showalter described third baseman Brett Baty’s sound defense — in his first week back in the majors — as a “comfortable tempo,” an improvement over months past . . . The Mets intend to play Ronny Mauricio at other spots in the infield besides second base but probably won’t put him in the outfield, Showalter said.