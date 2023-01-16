Original Met Frank Thomas dies at 93

Frank Thomas, a bright spot on early Mets teams that gave fans little to cheer for, died on Monday in his native Pittsburgh, the team announced. He was 93.

Thomas attended the Mets’ Old Timers’ Day in August, saying he was aiming to hit a ball out of Citi Field in batting practice, having previously done so at the Polo Grounds and Shea Stadium.

He happened to be in a wheelchair for the event, but the sentiment was in keeping with Thomas’ feisty personality, which came in handy when he was an original Met on a 1962 team that famously went 40-120.

Original Met Frank Thomas during Old-Timers' Day ceremony before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Thomas already had been a three-time all-star with the Pirates by that point, and he paid dividends when the Mets acquired him in a trade with Milwaukee.

That first season he hit 34 home runs, a franchise record until 1975, when Dave Kingman hit 36.

Thomas, an outfielder, also drove in 94 runs and batted .266 that season, taking advantage of the short leftfield porch at the Polo Grounds as a pull-hitting righty.

After 2 ½ years in New York, the Mets traded him to the Phillies. In all, he would play for seven teams – including two stints each with Milwaukee and the Cubs – in a 16-year career that ended in 1966.

“I’m so thankful that my dad was able to go to Old Timers’ Day,” Thomas’ daughter, Maryanne Pacconi, said in a statement released by the Mets.

“It meant the world to him to see his old teammates. I was thrilled with how the fans greeted him. I was so happy to see him in uniform again. We will treasure those memories forever.”

Thomas totaled 286 home runs and 962 RBIs in his career. He finished fourth in National League MVP voting as a Pirate in 1958.

In a 2019 interview with Howie Rose, Thomas spoke fondly of his time with the Mets and said of the organization, “It’s nice that they still remember me.”