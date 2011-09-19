Instead of share of Mets, a piece of Yanks

Former commodities trader Ray Bartoszek, who said he was one of the finalists to buy a stake in the Mets in May, said he has purchased a minority share of the Yankees. Two sources familiar with the deal confirmed the purchase.

"I'm excited to be a part of Major League Baseball and New York," Bartoszek said Monday from Yankee Stadium, where he watched Mariano Rivera become the all-time leader in saves.

"They heard that I was a baseball guy, that I was a New Yorker," he said. "They asked me if I'd be interested in joining their team. When the Yankees call, you gotta listen."

Bartoszek and the Yankees completed their deal Friday, according to a source. Bartoszek refused to divulge how much his investment is or what percentage of the team it would yield.

"I think it's an amazing investment in one of the most successful corporate organizations in the world."

A source said Bartoszek bought an interest from an unidentified long-standing limited partner, one of about 30 to have a piece of the organization, and could be in line for additional shares if others sell their portions in the future.

Bartoszek, 46, a resident of Greenwich, Conn., graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point in 1986. He later became an oil trader for Glencore International and still works as a consultant for that firm.

Bartoszek identified himself as the second-place finisher to hedge fund manager David Einhorn in the proposed partial sale of the Mets. Negotiations with Einhorn on a proposed $200-million transaction fell through this month. The Mets said they would instead sell units of the team, a concept Bartoszek said did not appeal to him.