It's hard to argue with Terry Collins: Mets are built for power

The Mets went into Friday night's game against the Red Sox having set a franchise record with 43 home runs in August.

Including Friday night, there still were four games left in the month.

Manager Terry Collins kept saying all season the Mets were "built for power." It didn't seem that way until after the trades for Yoenis Cespedes, Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe and the promotion of Michael Conforto in late July turned the Mets into an offensive juggernaut.

The Mets went into Friday night leading the majors in runs (189), home runs (55), doubles (81), RBIs (181) and slugging percentage (.500) since July 25. They had scored 73 runs during their seven-game winning streak against Colorado and Philadelphia, all on the road.

"I've said it enough times," Collins said. "When we came out of spring training, this team was built about power. So we said, 'Look, we've got a team that can hit the ball out of the ballpark.' . . . Now with the additions we've made . . . the rest of the lineup relaxes. Going up there and taking good swings and obviously doing some damage. We certainly thought we had that kind of power, but we went on this road trip knowing that we were going to three parks [where] we had a chance to do some big damage and we did it. We're back at the big-boy park now."

Extra bases

Lucas Duda (back) has not begun swinging a bat, but Collins said the Mets hope he'll be able to return when eligible Sept. 6 . . . Collins on whether Noah Syndergaard and/or Steven Matz will be in the bullpen if the Mets make the postseason: "Not right now, they're not going to. We've got to get there first and then we'll rearrange what the pitching looks like."