Mets batting champion Jeff McNeil to Francisco Lindor: Dude, where's my car?

Jeff McNeil, still waiting on the car that Francisco Lindor promised him for winning the batting title last season, definitely hasn’t forgotten about his double-play partner’s promise.

“I did send Lindor a pretty good video of some very nice cars the other day,” McNeil said, later specifying that they were of Italian origin. “Any one of those I’m sure will be up to my standards.”

Lindor responded, according to McNeil: “Those are nice cars.”

The McNeil/Lindor car saga began as a half-joking throwaway line last May, when after an exciting win Lindor told McNeil — in front of reporters — that he would gift him a vehicle if he won the batting title. Then McNeil did, clinching it on the final day of the season, finishing with a .326 average.

McNeil will head to Port St. Lucie soon anticipating some vroom vrooms.

“Still don’t have a car,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in spring training.”