Mets make Jeff McNeil's four-year deal official

The Mets’ agreement to keep Jeff McNeil in Queens for the next four seasons is official.

The club announced the deal Tuesday morning ahead of a news conference with McNeil and general manager Billy Eppler scheduled for 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled for Jeff and his family,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “It feels like he hasn’t stopped hitting since he lined a single in his first at-bat at Citi Field five years ago. We are especially proud that Jeff worked his way through our organization over the last decade to become a homegrown star and that he has chosen to extend our partnership.”

Last week, McNeil agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension with a team option for 2027 that would take it to $63.75 million, sources confirmed.

McNeil, who will turn 31 on April 8, hit an MLB-best .326 in 2022 to go along with nine home runs, 62 RBIs and an .836 OPS.

Since coming up to the Mets in 2018, McNeil is a career .307 hitter with 46 home runs and an .827 OPS. In 2022, he bounced back from a subpar 2021 (.251 average) to earn his second All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger award as the top-hitting second baseman in the NL.

With Tim Healey