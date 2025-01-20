Jeff Torborg, former Mets manager and big league catcher, dies at 83

Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax's perfect game and was the 1990 AL manager of the year with the Chicago White Sox, died Sunday. He was 83.

The White Sox said on social media that Torborg died in his hometown of Westfield, New Jersey. A cause of death wasn't given.

“I am heartbroken,” former White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen posted on X. “My mentor and my friend has passed away. Someone who truly understood me and gave me a chance to lead, to be a captain. So much of my way of managing and being in a clubhouse came from him.”

Torborg was behind the plate for three no-hitters, the first with Koufax and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the perfect game against the Chicago Cubs in 1965. Torborg had the second in 1970 with Bill Singer for the Dodgers against Philadelphia, then in 1973 with the Angels caught the first of Nolan Ryan’s record seven no-hitters in a game against Kansas City.

After starring at Westfield High School and Rutgers University, Torborg spent 10 seasons in the majors as player — the first seven with the Dodgers and the last three with the Angels. He hit .214 with eight homers and 101 RBIs in 574 games.

He began his managing career with Cleveland (1977 -79), was with the White Sox from 1989-91 and also had stints with the New York Mets (1992-93), Montreal (2000) and Florida (2002-03). He was the AL manager of the year in 1990, leading the White Sox to 94 victories.

Torborg also spent time as a broadcaster.