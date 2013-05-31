Jonathon Niese to miss at least one turn with shoulder tendinitis

Jonathon Niese is suffering from shoulder tendinitis and will miss at least one turn in the Mets' rotation.

The lefthander was scheduled to start Saturday against the Miami Marlins. After he was unable to throw his regular bullpen session Wednesday, he was sent to be examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery. An MRI revealed only inflammation.

Niese said the shoulder has been bothering him for the last four starts and that he hopes the extra rest will fix the problem.

"It's just sore, just really sore,'' Niese said. "I could probably make the next start if I wanted to, but it would be one of those things where I'd have to battle this the rest of the year, where I'd miss bullpens. I just want to get it out of the way and miss one start rather than let it linger and then something worse happens.''

The news that Niese's shoulder has been bothering him is perplexing, given the way he's been throwing. Niese (3-5) is coming off his best outing of the season, a 2-1 victory over the Yankees Monday night in which he did not get a decision. In his last three starts, Niese has a 1.33 ERA.

Niese said he will attempt to throw Tuesday to prepare to re-enter the rotation next Friday against the Marlins.

Terry Collins said the team did not give any thought to promoting Zack Wheeler to pitch in place of Niese Saturday.The team is expected to wait until later in June to promote their top prospectso they can push his first arbitration year back.Fighting words

Collins wasn't ready to say the Mets' recent play was motivated by comments that COO Jeff Wilpon made Tuesday. At a gift presentation to Mariano Rivera, Wilpon said: "I wish we could see you in the World Series, but I'm not sure it's going to happen this year.'' Collins said, "You'd have to take a poll in there to see how many guys read that stuff. If that motivated them, we'll be blasting them again tonight.''