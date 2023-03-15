Mets still deciding on Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander for Opening Day

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It stands to reason that the Mets will have Max Scherzer start on Opening Day in Miami on March 30 and save Justin Verlander for the next game, which would line up Verlander to start the home opener on April 6.

But manager Buck Showalter said on Wednesday that the team has not yet made that call. If the Mets went the other way and had Verlander start the season opener and Scherzer the home opener, that would be fine, too.

Verlander was nearly perfect against the Cardinals in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday at Clover Park.

The 40-year-old righthander, who threw five shutout innings with eight strikeouts, didn’t allow a hit until Alec Burleson led off the fifth with a double.

Burleson got Verlander in a more substantial way when he lined one back to the mound in the second that hit Verlander on the left calf. Verlander recorded the out and then stayed in the game after a few warmup tosses in front of the trainer and Showalter.

“Doesn't feel great,” Verlander said. “Nothing serious. I mean, I don't think so. I know it's going to be sore. It's going to be sore for a few days, but nothing I can't manage.”

Verlander finished having allowed just that one hit. He threw 71 pitches, 51 for strikes, and said he isn’t thinking at all about when he slots in when the season opens.

“I don't know what things are lining up,” he said. “I'm just taking the ball when they tell me to take it. Opening Day, home opener, I mean any major league start, it's an honor. It's not something, to be honest with you, that I'm focused on at this point whatsoever.”

Showalter has left plenty of bread crumbs already that suggest it’s going to be Scherzer to start Game 1 of 2023.

Scherzer, who last pitched in a minor-league game on Monday, is lined up perfectly to make two more starts in spring training, and then the first game of the season.

Verlander is two days behind Scherzer, which also lines him up for two more spring training outings, then the second game of the season on March 31 in Miami, and then the home opener.

The Mets start the season with six straight days of games in domed stadiums in Miami and Milwaukee before they return to Citi Field. So rainouts won’t be a factor on that first road trip. The rotation, once mapped out, can remain intact unless there are injuries.

Still, Showalter said: “We haven’t done that yet. We’ve been talking about different scenarios. We’re not there yet.”

Showalter, before the game, praised Verlander for his relentless pursuit of perfection.

Verlander showed that when he said —- after looking as dominant as he did —- “Need some work. I, ironically, felt a little sloppy today. Spring training isn't necessarily about results. You can go out there and get hit around and feel like you're where you need to be, or you can go out there and not give up hits and feel like things need to get a little tighter. Today was one of those days I felt like the slider, in particular, was a bit loose.”

“I am a tinkerer. I very rarely find myself in a spot, in a rhythm, where I'm like, ‘All right, everything was perfect. Let's just ride that out.’ It’d be great if I could find that, but it just comes with a little work . . . In-season, I'd be happy today, but I would know I need a little bit of work in-between.”

That’s one reason Verlander is a future Hall of Famer and why Mets fans are glad he chose to come to New York.

Someone mentioned to Verlander that while he was pitching, Aaron Rodgers (another future Hall of Famer) announced his intention to come to New York to play for the Jets next season.

“Oh, cool,” Verlander said.

Didn’t sound as if he was too focused on that, either.