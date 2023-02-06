SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Khalil Lee, subject of MLB investigation, cut by Mets

Khalil Lee #26 of the Mets celebrates a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 11, 2022 in Anaheim, California.  Credit: Getty Images

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

The Mets cut outfielder Khalil Lee, who is the subject of an MLB investigation and a lawsuit stemming from his alleged assault of a former girlfriend last year, from the 40-man roster Monday to make room for reliever Sam Coonrod.

Lee, 24, played poorly in 13 major-league games in two seasons with the Mets, spending most of the time with Triple-A Syracuse. That's where he was last May, when he got into a fight with a former girlfriend who was visiting him, Syracuse.com reported last week. She filed a lawsuit against him Wednesday.

Coonrod, a 30-year-old righthander, is a waiver claim from the Phillies, who designated him for assignment Jan. 30. He joins a crowded bullpen depth picture.

In parts of four seasons in the majors with the Giants and Phillies, Coonrod has a 5.27 ERA in 105 games. He had a 7.82 ERA in a dozen appearances last year.

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

