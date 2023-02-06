Khalil Lee, subject of MLB investigation, cut by Mets

The Mets cut outfielder Khalil Lee, who is the subject of an MLB investigation and a lawsuit stemming from his alleged assault of a former girlfriend last year, from the 40-man roster Monday to make room for reliever Sam Coonrod.

Lee, 24, played poorly in 13 major-league games in two seasons with the Mets, spending most of the time with Triple-A Syracuse. That's where he was last May, when he got into a fight with a former girlfriend who was visiting him, Syracuse.com reported last week. She filed a lawsuit against him Wednesday.

Coonrod, a 30-year-old righthander, is a waiver claim from the Phillies, who designated him for assignment Jan. 30. He joins a crowded bullpen depth picture.

In parts of four seasons in the majors with the Giants and Phillies, Coonrod has a 5.27 ERA in 105 games. He had a 7.82 ERA in a dozen appearances last year.