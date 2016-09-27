Looks as if time running out for Wilmer Flores to return

MIAMI — Wilmer Flores, whose season was already in jeopardy, suffered another setback this week that further reduced his chances of playing again this year.

Still dealing with the lingering effects of a painful bone bruise in his right wrist, Flores will not perform any baseball activities until Friday at the earliest, according to Mets manager Terry Collins.

The shutdown leaves almost no time for Flores to work his way back before the regular season concludes on Sunday, depriving the Mets of a potent bat to be deployed against lefthanded pitching.

“He tried to swing yesterday and it bothered him a lot,” Collins said.

Flores, 25, bounced back from a rough start to produce his best season the big leagues. He has career-highs in average (.267), on-base percentage (.319), slugging (.469) and OPS (.788). He has also equaled his single-season career high with 16 home runs.

But he proved especially dangerous against lefthanded pitching, against whom he owns a .340 average with 11 homers and a 1.093 OPS.

Flores’ shutdown in addition to Thursday’s scheduled day off gives him a three-day window of inactivity, his last chance to beat the odds and return to the lineup. He has not played since Sept. 10, when suffered his wrist injury in a collision at home plate with Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

Gift for the grieving

The Mets honored the late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez on Sunday and Monday by displaying a specially made Mets jersey featuring Fernandez’s name and No. 16.

The touching gesture will now be turned into a gift. On Tuesday, Mets players signed the jersey, which will be presented to the Marlins.