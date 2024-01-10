Former Yankees Luis Severino and Harrison Bader look to rejuvenate their careers with the Mets

Luis Severino began his introductory news conference on Wednesday by thanking the Yankees organization, then quickly correcting himself.

Forgive the confusion. The theme of the day for the Mets was adding two recent former Yankees in Severino and outfielder Harrison Bader, both of whom said the experience of playing in New York will help them as they switch boroughs.

“Let’s be real,” Bader, who is from Bronxville, said on the video conference. “To be able to be in New York and continue my dreams, which is ultimately to win a championship in New York, I’m just looking forward to taking full advantage of it.

“I’m excited for the challenge, and I couldn’t be happier that it’s in these colors.”

Severino said he expected to “die a Yankee,” but will take his experience pitching in the Bronx to his new home with the Mets.

He said family and friends urged him to move to a market with less pressure, “but thinking more about it, the thing that drives me, that keeps me going, is the pressure.”

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Bader would be the primary centerfielder, likely moving Brandon Nimmo to leftfield, but he would not put a target number on how many games Bader will play.

As for Severino, when asked what spot in the rotation he sees himself filling, he said, “For me, it doesn’t matter. I can be bullpen catcher if they want me to.”

Severino, who turns 30 next month, joined the Mets in late November on a one-year, $13 million contract, with the team hoping the righthander can bounce back from a 6.65 ERA and 4-8 record in 19 games as a Yankee last season.

Stearns said the team has identified problems Severino had last season and still sees in him the potential to rekindle his earlier career success.

“We believe he can get back there,” Stearns said.

Severino said he has focused on a variety of issues he had last season, including tipping pitches.

New Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has known Severino since about 2012, when Severino was in the Yankees’ farm system and Mendoza worked for the team in player development.

“He’s a competitor,” Mendoza said. “We have seen it in the past, on the biggest stage, in New York. Biggest moment, he wants to be there, he wants to compete. That’s what we are all excited about.”

The Mets signed Bader last week to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. He appeared in 84 games for the Yankees last season before being waived and claimed by the Reds. Overall, he batted .232 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

Bader was a teammate of Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at the University of Florida in the mid-2010s. Bader, who was one year ahead of Alonso took him around campus when he was visiting as a high schooler.

“He can change the game with his defense, and he has the ability to help us win games in a variety of different ways,” said Stearns, who believes there is an upside to Bader’s offense.

Bader said his “extreme focus” will be on staying healthy, something that held him back with the Yankees. “It’s been a rough two seasons,” he said.

Asked whether the Mets are done adding to their rotation, Stearns said, “I don’t think you’re ever finished, especially when you’re talking about starting pitching.”

Stearns said that despite the season-ending injury to Ronny Mauricio, he still believes the team has internal options for third base.

As for re-signing Alonso, Stearns offered nothing new. Might Alonso suffer from the pressure of his contract uncertainty this season?

“I’m not concerned about Pete handling pressure,” Stearns said.

Stearns said the Mets will stay involved “across the board” in looking to add more a talent, with the bullpen a particular focus.

When a reporter noted complaints from fans about the Mets’ lack of big-ticket additions this offseason, Stearns said, “I love that our fan base wants us to sign everyone out there. That’s great . . . Those are all positives for me.”