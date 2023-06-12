Mets sign former Yankee Luke Voit to minor-league deal

The Mets signed first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit, who with the Yankees led the majors in home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, to a minor-league contract, the team announced Monday.

He will join Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Missing Pete Alonso until at least late June because of left wrist bone bruise/sprain, the Mets added Voit as a depth piece. They have struggled to find production from the DH spot — especially from righthanded hitters — so with a strong showing in the minors, Voit has a shot to get called up.

Voit, 32, has spent parts of seven season in the majors, batting .253 with an .807 OPS. In 22 games for the Brewers this season, those numbers were down to .221 and .548.

Milwaukee dropped him in late May after he had in effect lost his roster spot to Darin Ruf, whom the Mets had cut at the end of spring training. (Ruf subsequently suffered a significant knee injury last week.)

Vasil promoted

The Mets promoted righthander Mike Vasil to Syracuse.

Emerging as the organization’s closest-to-the-majors starting pitcher prospect, Vasil had a 3.71 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 10 starts with Double-A Binghamton. He struck out 57 and walked eight in 51 innings.

Vasil, 23, was the Mets’ eighth-round draft pick in 2021. Manager Buck Showalter and other members of major-leaguer staff praised his ability and demeanor during a one-game cameo during spring training.