Matt den Dekker breaks right wrist

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Centerfielder Matt den Dekker broke his right wrist while attempting to make a leaping catch in Sunday's 9-4 split- squad loss to the Tigers. The team will have no clear timeline on his recovery until he's examined by doctors Monday in New York, general manager Sandy Alderson said. Surgery is a possibility for the 25-year-old, who impressed the Mets with his outstanding defense in the outfield.

"He really has had a great spring defensively," manager Terry Collins said. "He's been fun to watch."

In the seventh inning, den Dekker raced to the warning track in front of the centerfield wall, where he tried to catch Austin Jackson's drive. But with the wind gusting at Tradition Field and the ball headed well over his right shoulder, den Dekker was forced to jump. He landed awkwardly on his wrist.

Den Dekker was considered a long shot to make the team out of spring training. But despite his offensive struggles -- he is hitting .205 and has shown a propensity to strike out -- den Dekker had emerged as an intriguing candidate because of his outstanding range in centerfield.

Minor developments

The Mets outrighted Brandon Hicks and reassigned Andrew Brown, Jamie Hoffman, Brian Bixler and Aaron Laffey to minor-league camp. Laffey allowed four runs and six hits in three innings during the Mets' 10-7 victory over the Cardinals in the other split-squad game.

Much to be decided

Plenty of work remains to be done with only one week until Opening Day. With injuries still a major factor, and the outfield situation unresolved, Collins acknowledged that he is far from piecing together a starting lineup.

“I really don’t have the faintest idea,” he said. “I’ve got some other positions [where] I don’t know who’s going to be there yet.”