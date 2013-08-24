Matt Harvey faces Max Scherzer on Saturday in All-Star Game rematch

Matt Harvey squares off against the Tigers' Max Scherzer Saturday in a reprise of the pitching matchup from the July 16 All-Star Game at Citi Field.

Harvey (9-4, 2.25) and Scherzer (18-1, 2.82) are expected to go more than the combined three innings they threw in the Midsummer Classic (two by Harvey). If not, something will have gone wrong with the showdown.

"I think that's what makes Matt Harvey tick, to be honest," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "It's not just Max Scherzer. It's the fact that he's going to see Prince [Fielder] and [Miguel] Cabrera and Torii [Hunter]. That whole lineup is a challenge, and Matt relishes that. That's what makes him go. So he's very excited about pitching there, and it's going to be fun. It's going to be a good ballgame, obviously."

The Elias Sports Bureau has determined that it's the first time the All-Star Game starters have started against each other in the same regular season.

Going into Friday night, Harvey had the third-most strikeouts in the majors with 187. Scherzer was next at 185.

"Max is pitching great, tremendous," Collins said. "He can strike you out, and one thing we have an issue with sometimes is we strike out. So we have to be a little more disciplined and put some balls in play. But it should be a fun game."

Wright moves

David Wright (hamstring), who has been out since Aug. 3, took grounders for the first time. He is running, but only in a pool so far.

"He's anxious," Collins said. "He's going to do some things this weekend that hopefully or certainly by early next week . . . he'll be on his way to start baseball stuff down in Florida, which is a great sign."