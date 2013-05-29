Matt Harvey, now Zack Wheeler: Jeremy Hefner knows the routine, focused on doing his job

Jeremy Hefner hears the rumors that the Mets are expecting to call up top pr"I dealt with it last year with Matt [Harvey]," Hefner said Tuesday. "I came up, and then Matt was in the process of working his way through the Triple-A season and he finally got called up. I'm confident in my abilities in the bullpen and I'm confident in my abilities to start to remain up here. If I get sent down, so be it. It's out of my control."

Hefner, who will pitch Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, is winless in 11 starts this season with an 0-5 record and 4.76 ERA. Despite his record, he has shown potential. He has given up two runs or fewer in six-plus innings four times, but has had nothing to show for it because of a lack of run support.

"I've went up against some good pitchers and had some bad luck, but that's just the way baseball goes sometimes," Hefner said. "I can only control my game tomorrow against the Yankees and I'm not worrying past that, so I'm going to put all my energy into that, and try to win a ballgame."

Extra bases

Righthanded reliever Scott Atchison is expected to pitch in a minor-league game and could be activated off the 15-day disabled list by as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, Terry Collins said righthander Jeurys Familia is on track to continue his rehab at Triple-A Las Vegas . . . Lucas Duda will serve as the designated hitter for one of the Mets' games in the Bronx.

With Marc Carig