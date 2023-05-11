Max Scherzer expected to return for Mets this weekend

CINCINNATI — Max Scherzer is planning to pitch this weekend after making significant progress in getting through his recent neck spasms.

As of Thursday morning, he was hopeful for a Saturday return. Later in the day, manager Buck Showalter said Sunday was more likely.

Either way, Scherzer is making progress. Prior to the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Reds, he played catch from 90 feet, which sounds like a simple act but represented a major step forward relative to the day before, when he could barely do so from 60 feet because of the pain and limited range of motion in his neck/shoulder.

“That’s a big jump,” he said.

Up next is throwing off of a mound. He said he hopes to do that Friday, when the Mets open a series in Washington. If that goes well, he can get cleared to face the Nationals.

“That’s a litmus test,” he said. “Get off the mound. I only need 10 pitches.”

Showalter added: “He’s improving each day. So it’s just a matter of when. But we want to get him up on the mound and make sure that’s OK.”

Scherzer missed his start Tuesday because of the neck issue. Sunday would be his regular turn in the rotation. Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi — in some order — also are penciled in to face Washington.

Everyday Alvarez

Francisco Alvarez was behind the plate for the Mets’ matinee Thursday despite a quick turnaround. Showalter had hinted Alvarez would rest for the series finale against the Reds but changed his mind when the night game Wednesday took only 2 hours and 35 minutes.

“One of the benefits of some of the faster games: not as much wear and tear on the catchers,” Showalter said. “Remember when you were 21? We all were bulletproof. He’s fine. He looks at us like we’re crazy when he doesn’t catch.”

The Mets also were curious to see Alvarez catch Kodai Senga and his splitter for the first time. Tomas Nido, who is on the injured list with dry eye syndrome, was Senga’s batterymate in his first six starts.

“That’s another part of it, too,” Showalter said. “[Alvarez] needs to catch him.”

Extra early

Mark Canha was the first batter to show up to the Mets’ early batting practice Wednesday, seeking a solution to his offensive woes.

The key: his legs.

“It feels like I’m hitting the ball hard on the ground. The more I hit the ball in the air, the better,” he said before going 1-for-4 with three hard-hit balls Thursday. “So I’m just trying to go about it the right way of doing that. If you try to create lift, it doesn’t work out as well. You have to do it the right way using your lower half. I’m trying to work on that right now, really.

“Whenever I do well or have struggles, it’s always because I either know what I’m doing with my lower half or I feel like I’m out of sorts. The inconsistency in the numbers reflect how I’ve felt with my lower half so far this year."