Mets 2023 promotional and giveaway schedule

From the traditional bobblehead to a glow-in-the-dark baseball, here’s a rundown of the Mets’ promotions, theme nights and giveaway schedule for 2023.

April

Saturday, April 8 — Citi Field Replica (first 25,000 fans)

Saturday, April 29 — Handmade by Robots Knit Series Mr. Met (first 15,000 fans)

May

Saturday, May 6 – Handmade by Robots Knit Series Mrs. Met (first 15,000 fans) | Mental Health Awareness Day

Saturday, May 20 – Francisco Lindor Grass Growing Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Wednesday, May 31 – Howie Rose Sound Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

June

Friday, June 2 – Fireworks Night | DJ Night

Saturday, June 3 – Hall of Fame Induction

Sunday, June 4 – Pete Alonso-Inspired Neon Sunglasses

Friday, June 16 – Pride Hand Fan (all fans) | Pride Night | DJ Night

Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day) – Bucket Hat (first 15,000 fans)

Monday, June 26 – Starling Mate Black Panther Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans) | Black Legacy Night

Tuesday, June 27 – Mr. Met as Indiana Jones Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Thursday, June 29 – Filipino Heritage Night

Friday, June 30 – DJ Night

July

Friday, July 14 – Fireworks Night | DJ Night

Tuesday, July 18 – Mets Basketball Jersey (first 15,000 fans)

Wednesday, July 19 – Topps Baseball Cards (first 10,000 fans)

Thursday, July 27 – Mets Soccer Jersey (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, July 28 – DJ Night

August

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Mets Football Jersey (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, Aug. 11 – Fireworks Night | DJ Night

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Irish Heritage Night

Mon., Aug. 14 – Korean Heritage Night

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Edwin Díaz Trumpet Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Max Scherzer-Inspired Two-Toned Sunglasses (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, Aug. 25 – Kodai Senga Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Fork Ball (first 15,000 fans) | Japanese Heritage Night | DJ Night

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Women’s Equality Night

Sunday, Aug. 27 – Taiwanese Heritage Night

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – MLB Network Hat (first 15,000 fans)

September

Friday, Sept. 1 – Chinese Heritage Night | Fireworks Night | DJ Night

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Corduroy Hat (first 15,000 fans)

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Jewish Heritage Night

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Mets Hockey Jersey (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, Sept. 15 – Hispanic Heritage Night

Thursday, Sept. 28 – Buck Showalter-Inspired Windbreaker (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, Sept. 29 – Mets Crossbody Bag (first 15,000 fans)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Tie-Dye Headband (all fans)