Unusual game but usual result as Mets drop series to Astros

HOUSTON — This one was a mess — and so, still, are the Mets.

They dropped the finale with the Astros, 10-8, to lose another series.

They haven’t won a series since they swept the Phillies as the calendar flipped to June three weeks ago. Their next opponent: the Phillies, in Philadelphia, for a three-game set beginning Friday.

This was the Mets’ 11th loss in which they scored at least six runs. Last season, they had only four such games.

The Mets narrowly missed tying the score in the sixth, when leftfielder Corey Julks’ diving catch robbed Brett Baty of a hit, and the seventh, when Brandon Nimmo’s line drive went off the top of the leftfield wall instead of over it. Julks threw Nimmo out at second.

The Mets brought the potential tying run to the plate with nobody out in the eighth, too, but didn’t do anything with that opportunity.

After starting pitchers Tylor Megill (five runs - four earned, four hits, four walks) and Cristian Javier (four runs, four hits, five walks) each lasted only 2 1/3 innings, it became a battle of the bullpens.

In that context, righthander Dominic Leone doomed them. He entered with a 1.69 ERA over the previous month but gave up four runs — plus an inherited runner — to put the Mets back in a hole.

Chas McCormick hit a tying two-run homer off of him in the bottom of the third. The Mets went back ahead in the fourth, but Leone gave it right back and then some on Alex Bregman’s RBI single and Yainer Diaz’s two-run blast.

The weirdness began in the top of the first, when the Mets had four baserunners — three walks and a hit batsman — but managed not to score in the top of the first. The key play: Pete Alonso’s bases-loaded, no-out, check-swing tapper back to the pitcher, Javier, became a double play when Alonso was called out for runner interference. He encroached too far on the fair side of the foul line, plate umpire Brian O’Nora ruled.

Megill matched the oddball sequence in the bottom of the first. After Mauricio Dubon doubled and Kyle Tucker reached on catcher’s interference (an error on Omar Narvaez), Megill uncorked a pair of wild pitches, allowing a run to score. Alex Bregman’s single brought in another.