Mets' bullpen day provides no relief in loss to Atlanta

Any other time, scoring eight runs against one of the best pitching staffs in the National League would be a cause for celebration. Monday afternoon for the Mets, it just underlined the tattered state of their middle relief.

On a day when the Mets needed to rely on an opener in the form of Denyi Reyes, the bullpen corps scuffled against a powerful Atlanta lineup, allowing four home runs on the way to a 9-8 loss in Game 1 of the single-admission doubleheader. The poor pitching performance, mostly at the hands of Reyes and Jeff Brigham, negated a 2-for-4 day for Brett Baty, who hit his second homer of the season in the sixth, and Pete Alonso’s 11th home run of the season. Sean Murphy hit a pair of three-run homers for Atlanta, even as the Mets did a good enough job handling Spencer Strider, who wasn’t as untouchable as usual.

The Mets, who have lost six of their last seven, were 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Atlanta took the lead in the first inning and never relinquished it, pouncing on Reyes, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson hitting back-to-back singles to lead off the game before Murphy mashed a 79-mph slider just inside the leftfield foul pole for a 3-0 lead.

The Mets managed to get one back in the bottom of the inning — Acuna misplayed a ball in right, landing Brandon Nimmo on third with a triple, and Francisco Lindor singled him in — but they left the bases loaded after Baty struck out swinging.

They could have used those runs (and then some) in the second. Reyes picked up where he left off, allowing a two-run homer to Kevin Pillar, and was pulled for John Curtiss, who didn’t fare too much better. Curtiss’ fifth pitch to Acuna was all but gift-wrapped — a 91-mph, waist-high fastball that Acuna eviscerated, hitting it 448 feet to the upper deck in left to put Atlanta up 6-1.

The Mets, though, were able to touch up Strider, who was working without his typical domination. Starling Marte and Lindor led off the third with a single and a walk, and Alonso teed off on a hanging slider for an opposite-field three-run homer. Strider hit Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach looped a ball to shallow left that was lost in the sun, putting the tying runs at the corners with no outs. They’d stay there, though, as the bottom three of Baty, Guillorme and Tomas Nido popped out, struck out and grounded into a forceout, respectively. Strider allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Meanwhile, Curtiss settled down and the Mets drew to within 6-5 in the sixth on Baty’s solo shot. Murphy, though, struck again in the seventh, hitting his second three-run homer of the game, this time off Brigham, putting Atlanta up 9-5.

The Mets got two runs back off Collin McHugh in the seventh, after McHugh hit Lindor and Alonso to lead off the inning, and allowed a single to McNeil to load the bases. Vogelbach then hit a ball to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second, allowing Lindor to score, but shortstop Vaughn Grissom threw the ball away trying to get Vogelbach at first, chasing Alonso home to bring the Mets to within 9-7.

With the tying runs on base, pinch hitter Tommy Pham hit into a forceout at third and Mark Canha grounded out to first to end the threat. With two outs in the ninth, Eduardo Escobar pinch hit a solo home run off A.J. Minter to provide the final margin.