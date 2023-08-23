SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Tylor Megill just OK again in Mets' loss to Atlanta

Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill pitches during the first inning...

Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill pitches during the first inning of a game against Atlanta on Tuesday in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

ATLANTA — Tylor Megill’s start Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta was a lot like the ones before it: just OK.

He gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two walks. He also struck out five.

As part of a de facto audition for the 2024 rotation, Megill now has made four starts since returning to the majors. He has a 6.87 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in that stretch.

Not helping this time: a lineup that totaled four hits against righthander Bryce Elder (5 1/3 innings, one run) and a series of relievers. Daniel Vogelbach homered off Pierce Johnson in the sixth inning to account for the Mets’ only runs.

To conclude an overall effort reminiscent of their April-July struggles, the Mets offered one last tease, putting their first two batters on base against Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning. But Francisco Alvarez grounded into a double play and Rafael Ortega grounded out to end the game.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME