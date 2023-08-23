Tylor Megill just OK again in Mets' loss to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tylor Megill’s start Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta was a lot like the ones before it: just OK.

He gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two walks. He also struck out five.

As part of a de facto audition for the 2024 rotation, Megill now has made four starts since returning to the majors. He has a 6.87 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in that stretch.

Not helping this time: a lineup that totaled four hits against righthander Bryce Elder (5 1/3 innings, one run) and a series of relievers. Daniel Vogelbach homered off Pierce Johnson in the sixth inning to account for the Mets’ only runs.

To conclude an overall effort reminiscent of their April-July struggles, the Mets offered one last tease, putting their first two batters on base against Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning. But Francisco Alvarez grounded into a double play and Rafael Ortega grounded out to end the game.