Mets' Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo playing well despite injuries

Who says the rest of the Mets games this season don’t mean anything?

Pretty much everybody. But don’t tell that to Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.

Lindor and Nimmo are playing through mild injuries and playing well as the Mets had won two in a row heading into Tuesday’s home game against Pittsburgh.

Sure, the Mets aren’t playing for a spot in the postseason. But they are playing for pride, and Lindor and Nimmo both have a lot of that.

“I owe it to the fans, I owe it to my teammates, I owe it to this organization, and I owe it to myself,” Lindor said on Monday after the Mets’ 7-2 victory over the Pirates. “I will go every day and give everything I have, no matter what.

“There is always a reason to play the game — whether it’s to be better, be in the playoffs, for your numbers, or for the young kid that saved money to come watch you play. There is a reason to play the game. So no matter what, you have to give it everything you got.”

Lindor recently missed two games with right side soreness, the first games he had missed all season. He had an MRI on Saturday morning, and after sitting out Game 1 of the Mets’ day/night doubleheader against Atlanta, returned for the nightcap.

On Monday, Lindor went 2-for-3 and swiped his 20th base to become the first Met with at least 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs since Carlos Beltran (now a special assistant to the Mets' general manager) in 2008.

It was the third time Lindor has accomplished the feat and his first time with the Mets. He went into Tuesday with 22 home runs.

“I thought I [needed] two more to get to 20 [stolen bases], but it’s pretty cool to be next to one of my role models growing up, somebody I tried to be like,” Lindor said. “I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Nimmo feels blessed to be on the field. He has been dealing with a left quad contusion, and after also sitting out Saturday’s doubleheader opener — which the Mets lost, 21-3 — Nimmo returned at a new position in the nightcap. Buck Showalter moved him from centerfield to left to lessen the stress on his leg.

Nimmo, who hit his 16th home run on Monday, started his fourth consecutive game in left on Tuesday.

“It’s really helped out my leg because it’s less exposure to high speed in leftfield,” Nimmo said. “Everything happens in shorter parameters, so I’m able to get to everything without any hindering problems, and that’s allowing my leg to heal as I’m playing.”

Nimmo went into Tuesday on a six-game hitting streak, during which he was 9-for-23 (.391) with one home run and a 1.047 OPS.

“It’s the ebbs and flows,” he said. “Went through July, which was a bit of a tough month for me (.161 average). Just been trying to make adjustments off of that and try and look at what teams are doing and what I’m doing. You go through ups and downs, and I’ve been able to have a good little stretch here the last seven days. Just trying to ride that wave as long as we can.”

Showalter said he knew Nimmo was feeling better when he scored from first on Monday on Pete Alonso’s first-inning double. Nimmo said he was told he ran at 93% of his peak speed.

“It was obvious, at least to me, that he was moving better,” Showalter said. “I really noticed it scoring on Pete’s ball down the [third-base] line . . . He’ll be back in centerfield at some point if he doesn’t have any setbacks. But I don’t think we’re quite there yet. I’d like to get to that 100% mark — well, he probably won’t ever reach that, I don’t think anybody in that locker room will reach that — but 100% of what he has is what we’re looking for.”