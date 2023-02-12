Super Bowl: Steve Cohen continues spending with Mets commercial

The Mets are looking to make a splash on the field this season, but first they made a splash of another sort in the form of an ad that aired twice during Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.

The ad, which aired only in the New York market, features a number of current players — and Mr. Met — with the premise being that they were working in the team’s ticket office making sales.

The 30-second ad opens with Brandon Nimmo racing his way to answer a phone and closes — appropriately enough — with closer Edwin Diaz finalizing a deal.

“Yes, the closer!” Diaz says, celebrating.

Mr. Met is shown sitting at manager Buck Showalter’s desk, struggling to fit a phone headset over his oversized noggin.

Also featured are Kodai Senga, a newly signed free agent pitcher, Francisco Lindor, Tomas Nido and Luis Guillermo. Most of the players were filmed in Florida. Senga was in Japan.

Buying a Super Bowl ad, even a local one, is a bold move for a baseball team, but the Mets have looked to make splashes under owner Steve Cohen.

The ad appeared once before the game and once during the first half.