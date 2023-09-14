SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Joey Lucchesi outpitches Zac Gallen in Mets' victory

Joey Lucchesi of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the...

Joey Lucchesi of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Wednesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

In a matchup between an NL Cy Young Award contender for a potential playoff team and a spot starter for a club playing out the string, the latter emerged victorious.

Joey Lucchesi cruised through seven-plus innings in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. His line included one unearned run, five hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

In seven starts this season, Lucchesi (3-0)  has a 2.83 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He is likely to make a couple more appearances before the season ends as the Mets continue to get a look at pitchers who might factor into their 2024 plans.

“I didn’t play all last year, so I had to show them that I still have that fight in me,” Lucchesi said. “I believe I have a lot of life left in my body, a lot of fight. Hopefully they recognize that and see it and it works out for me.”

Manager Buck Showalter said: “Every impression and memory you can leave [matters]. Billy [Eppler] and the front office have a lot of decisions to make that are affected by where they think guys like them are.”

Lucchesi outpitched Arizona righthander Zac Gallen (15-8), whose award candidacy suffered a major blow when he gave up seven runs (six earned) in five-plus innings.

Pete Alonso (three RBIs), Francisco Lindor (two runs) and Brett Baty (two runs) each had a pair of hits. Mark Vientos walloped a two-run homer.

 

Baty departed prior to the start of the seventh inning because of left groin soreness. He’ll receive medical imaging. Before getting hurt, he went 2-for-3, his best game since being recalled to the majors at the start of the month.

Notes & quotes: Ronny Mauricio didn’t play because he was sick . . . The Mets sent Sam Coonrod to Triple-A Syracuse to make roster room for Lucchesi . . . Starling Marte took batting practice for the first time since going on the injured list with a groin problem more than a month ago. Showalter said Marte and Edwin Diaz might go to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to participate in simulated games soon.



 


 

