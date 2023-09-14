Joey Lucchesi outpitches Zac Gallen in Mets' victory

In a matchup between an NL Cy Young Award contender for a potential playoff team and a spot starter for a club playing out the string, the latter emerged victorious.

Joey Lucchesi cruised through seven-plus innings in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. His line included one unearned run, five hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

In seven starts this season, Lucchesi (3-0) has a 2.83 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He is likely to make a couple more appearances before the season ends as the Mets continue to get a look at pitchers who might factor into their 2024 plans.

“I didn’t play all last year, so I had to show them that I still have that fight in me,” Lucchesi said. “I believe I have a lot of life left in my body, a lot of fight. Hopefully they recognize that and see it and it works out for me.”

Manager Buck Showalter said: “Every impression and memory you can leave [matters]. Billy [Eppler] and the front office have a lot of decisions to make that are affected by where they think guys like them are.”

Lucchesi outpitched Arizona righthander Zac Gallen (15-8), whose award candidacy suffered a major blow when he gave up seven runs (six earned) in five-plus innings.

Pete Alonso (three RBIs), Francisco Lindor (two runs) and Brett Baty (two runs) each had a pair of hits. Mark Vientos walloped a two-run homer.

Baty departed prior to the start of the seventh inning because of left groin soreness. He’ll receive medical imaging. Before getting hurt, he went 2-for-3, his best game since being recalled to the majors at the start of the month.

Notes & quotes: Ronny Mauricio didn’t play because he was sick . . . The Mets sent Sam Coonrod to Triple-A Syracuse to make roster room for Lucchesi . . . Starling Marte took batting practice for the first time since going on the injured list with a groin problem more than a month ago. Showalter said Marte and Edwin Diaz might go to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to participate in simulated games soon.









