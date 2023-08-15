Mets' Edwin Diaz hands out his bobblehead to fans

Injured Mets closer Edwin Diaz handed out his bobblehead dolls to surprised and delighted fans before Tuesday night’s Mets-Pirates game at Citi Field.

Diaz, who has missed the entire season after suffering a right patellar tendon tear during a postgame celebration at the World Baseball Classic, is standing next to a giant trumpet on the bobblehead.

Mets fans have not had the pleasure of watching Diaz enter a game to the sounds of “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet in 2023. But a lucky few did get an autographed Diaz bobblehead handed to them by Diaz himself.

“Holy ----,” one fan exclaimed as he realized what was happening.

Diaz is rehabbing, but the Mets are not sure if he will pitch late this season or if it is better for him to wait until spring training.

Wright stuff

Former Mets captain David Wright, who lives in California, was in town last week to host the annual Battle of the Badges NYPD/FDNY charity softball game at Citi Field.

But the game was postponed on Thursday because of rain and rescheduled for this Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Wright had to head back home and wasn’t sure if he could make it back for the rescheduled contest.

But Wright is flying back to New York and will host the rescheduled game, the club announced on Tuesday.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at Mets.com. The teams are made up of former high school, college and minor league baseball players who are now members of the New York City Police Department or Fire Department.

Not Miller time

Tyson Miller, the winning pitcher on Monday with two innings of relief in his Mets debut, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets called up starter Jose Butto because they needed someone who could give them length out of the bullpen after Carlos Carrasco went three innings in Monday’s 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh.