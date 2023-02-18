New season, more expectations from Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Francisco Alvarez has set a lofty standard for himself this year. But don’t forget that was the case last year, too, and then he did it.

Asked what goals he has for 2023, Alvarez answered, while showing off his improved English-speaking ability (and comfort).

“Champion,” the Mets’ top prospect said. “World Series champion.”

Well then. And individually?

“Rookie of the Year,” he said.

That may seem extreme from a 21-year-old catcher who seems unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but perhaps not as much as what Alvarez wanted at this time last year.

Asked the same question then, he said he wanted to make to the majors. That seemed highly improbable, considering his one full season of professional baseball had him in Single-A. And yet he crushed Double-A pitching, did the same in Triple-A and earned a call-up to the majors in late September.

That cameo — 2-for-12 with a homer in five regular-season games — taught him lessons that he’ll carry into this season.

“I learned to have more patience,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “I learned to step back and take a deep breath. It’s not everything at 100% all the time because sometimes you can make mistakes that way. It was really to actually slow everything down so you can have the proper reaction time to what you’re doing.”

Sketchy on Senga

Days after Kodai Senga deferred to GM Billy Eppler on a question regarding the Mets’ reported concern with his pre-contract physical, Eppler declined to elaborate, other than to say the Mets still were comfortable signing Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract after learning everything they learned.

“We have wording that the player has to pass the physical at the sole satisfaction of the club,” Eppler said. “We were satisfied with what we heard, and what we were able to talk him about and ultimately get worked out.”

The New York Post reported recently that Senga had “iffy” medical tests before finalizing his Mets deal. A source expressed worry to Newsday’s David Lennon about Senga’s elbow during another club’s pursuit of the pitcher.

Senga said that one reason he signed with the Mets was “how they approached that situation and how much they had confidence in me." However, he declined to specify what he meant by “the situation.”

“Know that if there is a workplace injury, we'll talk about the workplace injury,” Eppler said. “But if not, I'm not going to disclose anything.”

Change of plans

Outfielder Khalil Lee, under investigation by MLB for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend, no longer will come to major-league camp, Eppler said. He’ll instead report to minor-league spring training March 2.

Eppler did not offer an explanation for the change but noted that he spoke with MLB, which said that the Mets were allowed to do so.

First up

Lefthander Jose Quintana is ahead of the other starting pitchers because he will pitch in bigger games sooner, suiting up for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic. So he tossed two innings of live batting practice against Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brett Baty on Saturday; the others haven’t done that yet.

“There’s not many guys I’ve had that have come with a better reputation among people I’ve had in the past. He’s a consummate pro, very focused and engaging, welcoming,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Jose is one of those guys that doesn’t need to tell you, he shows you. He’s not a big pounding-the-chest guy . . . He can drive the ball. He’s got a quick arm, a lot of late life. The ball gets on you. He’s one of those guys who is pitching in the second or third inning and not wowing you. All of a sudden you look up and he’s still in the game in the sixth inning, seventh inning.”

Notable & quotable

Showalter, amid a tangent about how good the “daunting” NL East is, mentioned Sean Murphy: "Atlanta adding a catcher — that one stung. I don’t think people realize how good he is.”