Mets' Pete Alonso selected for his third All-Star Game

Re-Pete after him: Pete Alonso is an All-Star again.

The Mets first baseman was selected on Sunday as a reserve for the National League squad for the July 11 All-Star Game in Seattle.

Alonso is the Mets’ only All-Star this season, although others could be named later as injury replacements. Last year, the Mets had four All-Stars (Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil).

It’s Alonso’s third All-Star selection (2019, 2022). There was no All-Star Game in 2020.

There seemed to be little doubt about Alonso competing in his fourth Home Run Derby — he’s a two-time winner of the event (2019, 2021) — but he said on Sunday he wasn’t ready to commit to that yet.

“I just found out like, probably, maybe like 10 minutes ago,” Alonso said before the Mets hosted the Giants at Citi Field. “So I’m kind of just letting it all settle in. It’s really exciting. I’m just really happy. Really, really happy and stoked.”

It turns out Alonso was just waiting for the right moment to announce that he will participate in the Derby. He did when he was mic’d up by ESPN during Sunday night’s game.

Alonso was informed of his selection by manager Buck Showalter, who usually calls players into his office to give them bad news such as a trip to the minors.

“I don’t get to deliver much good news,” Showalter said. Billy [Eppler, the general manager] and I always kid. I go, ‘Hey, if there’s ever a good conversation — it’s like one out of 10 — can I be a part of those?’ . . . I think it’s good timing for him to be reminded of how good a player he is. We’re proud of him. He represents us well. I wish he was getting the return in the year that he’s putting into it. But I could say that about a lot of our guys.”

Alonso went into Sunday batting .217 with 24 home runs, 55 RBIs and an .817 OPS in 75 games. He was on the injured list for eight games in June after getting hit with a pitch on the left wrist. The Mets initially feared Alonso would miss three to four weeks.

“I’m just fortunate enough that I was able to come back in and be healthy,” he said. “I want to take the positives out of that and just be like, you know what, it was only a short, like 10-day [IL] stint. And it could have been a lot worse. So I feel very fortunate with the injury. Dodged a bullet big time, for sure.”

Even with the time he missed, Alonso started Sunday second in the NL and tied for third in MLB in home runs.

“I’m really pleased with the success I’ve had, but also there’s some areas where I can improve upon,” Alonso said. “Being an All-Star, selected to the All-Star team. I’m very satisfied, for sure. But I’m just looking for every day to compete and help this team win. So that’s what I want to continue to do in the second half.”

Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers was elected by fans to start at first base for the NL. Atlanta’s Matt Olson also was selected as a reserve at first base.

“It’s excellent,” Alonso said. “We have some pretty marquee guys at the first base position, and to be named in it as an All-Star, it’s really, really cool. Really exciting.”

Showalter said he initially thought about announcing the Alonso news in front of the whole team but decided against it.

“Like you would think with Pete, his first thought is his teammates,” Showalter said. “But don’t think he’s not excited about it. Unlike a lot of guys — not a lot, some guys I’ve had — he enjoys it. I think he appreciates what that honor means. Instead of, ‘Oh, I’d rather have the four days [off]. All that travel.’ He’s in.”