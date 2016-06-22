Mets introduce top pick Justin Dunn from Freeport

The Mets Tuesday signed and introduced righthander Justin Dunn, their top pick from the recent MLB draft.

Dunn, 20, is a Freeport resident who attended high school in Connecticut. The 19th overall pick will report to the Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones Wednesday after getting a chance to visit Citi Field and don a No. 16 Mets jersey.

“I used to come to Citi Field and Shea a lot over my years,” said Dunn, who grew up as a Yankees fan. “I’ve loved the atmosphere ever since I was a little kid and it’s one of my favorite stadiums to watch a game at.”

Dunn went 4-2 with a 2.06 ERA this season for Boston College in 18 games (eight starts). He will pitch as a starter at Brooklyn and hopes to one day join Steven Matz as Long Island products in the Mets rotation.

“A lot of people think Long Island can’t play baseball, but look at the track record,” Dunn said. “You have Marcus [Stroman] and Steven Matz. They’re doing pretty well in the league . . . This is something that should be known: That Long Island can play.”

Trade talks

General manager Sandy Alderson responded to COO Jeff Wilpon’s comment from Monday that the Mets might need to “do something before” the Aug. 1 nonwaiver trade deadline.

“I think what he was quoted as saying is doing something sooner rather than later would be great if it could be done,” Alderson said. “I’m not saying it’s not possible. I’m just saying that the market isn’t as broad and the options aren’t as numerous as they would be later. That’s not an excuse for doing nothing. But at the same time, we have to be a little bit realistic about what we have here, and as I said, this is a team-wide issue at this point, not just one player or one position.”

Conforto stays

The Mets considered sending slumping Michael Conforto to Triple-A Las Vegas and calling up prospect Brandon Nimmo, but decided not to. If Conforto doesn’t pick it up at the plate, that could change.

“That certainly was one possibility over the course of the last several days,” Alderson said. “It may be a possibility over the next several days.”

Extra bases

The Mets welcomed back catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the disabled list. In his first game since returning from a rotator cuff strain, d’Arnaud went 0-for-3. He also threw out the only Royal to attempt a steal when he nailed Alcides Escobar on a strikeout/throwout double play to end the first. To make room for d’Arnaud, the Mets sent catcher Kevin Plawecki to Las Vegas . . . Alderson said the Mets would soon hold a private workout with free agent Cuban infielder Yulieski Gurriel.