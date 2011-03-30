Mets' Isringhausen decides to stay behind

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Jason Isringhausen decided Wednesday to stay behind at the Mets' complex as an "insurance policy" for their renovated bullpen, but there's no guarantee the next pitch he throws in the majors will be for the Mets.

Isringhausen already has said he will not accept a minor-league assignment, so the best compromise was for him to remain in Florida and pitch in extended-spring games. The Mets told Isringhausen to hang around for two weeks -- in case another reliever is injured or ineffective. But he also can field offers from other clubs, with the Mets still holding the right of first refusal.

"It's in their hands," Isringhausen said. "They have the right to call me up or let me go."

At the moment, the Mets see Isringhausen as a valuable piece for their bullpen. They just don't feel comfortable gambling on him if it means losing another pitcher, which is why they were hopeful he would accept their terms.

"I'm thrilled about it," manager Terry Collins said. "As I told him this morning, there's no doubt in my mind that Jason Isringhausen is going to end up being on our staff some time."

Blaine Boyer, who claimed the last spot over Isringhausen, had an out in his contract for March 31, which prompted the Mets to negotiate a way to keep both pitchers. "Some guys with their contract status, things need to be done," Isringhausen said. "They're trying to stockpile arms. They gave me a shot, so I'm willing to help them out for a while."

Isringhausen, 38, pitched better in spring training than anyone had anticipated, with a fastball that peaked at 91 mph and flashes of his signature curve ball. He had a 1.29 ERA in seven appearances and opponents batted .091 against him. The one thing that hurt Isringhausen -- and spooked the Mets -- was a brief bout of elbow inflammation.