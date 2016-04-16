Jacob deGrom not likely to start against Phillies on Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Mets righthander Jacob deGrom is unlikely to make his next scheduled start against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The righthander hasn’t pitched since the home opener April 8, which he departed after complaining of tightness in his right lat muscle. The Mets expect to decide on his roster status soon.

DeGrom threw a light 25-pitch bullpen session at the team’s Florida complex on Friday. Though he emerged with no physical issues, it wasn’t enough for the Mets to make a call about his roster status.

Manager Terry Collins said deGrom will throw a more taxing bullpen session Sunday, after which the Mets will decide whether he will remain active.

“He’s a big piece to the puzzle, so he needs to do a little more of a full pen [session] to make a determination where he’s at,” Collins said. “So we’ll wait until Sunday.”

However, a source confirmed that the Mets could make a roster decision on deGrom as soon as Saturday, even before he throws his next bullpen session.

An MRI exam has revealed no structural damage, so the Mets are satisfied that there is no underlying major injury. It’s also part of the reason that deGrom hasn’t yet been sent to the disabled list.

The uncertainty surrounding deGrom has forced the Mets to play a man short. They have protected themselves by summoning pitcher Rafael Montero from Triple-A Las Vegas. It came at the expense of an extra position player, Eric Campbell, who was demoted.

If deGrom is taken off the roster, Campbell likely will rejoin the Mets, which would restore a full bench.

DeGrom has been in Florida since early in the week to be with his wife, Stacey, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Jaxon.

DeGrom initially was slated to throw his bullpen session with the team in Cleveland. General manager Sandy Alderson allowed him to throw in Florida so he could remain close to his wife and son.