Mets to wear NewYork-Presbyterian uniform patches, give out onesies to newborns

The Mets will debut an on-uniform advertisement for a sponsor, NewYork-Presbyterian, during their home opener Friday against the Marlins, the most visible piece of a new deal between the team and the major New York City-based hospital network.

Also as part of the agreement, fans who deliver a baby at NewYork-Presbyterian facilities will be given a Mets onesie.

The ad, in the form of a patch on players’ sleeves, will be the Mets’ first in their 61-year history. The new revenue stream, previously not allowed in baseball, was part of the collective bargaining agreement agreed to by MLB and the players’ union last year.

Other elements of the Mets/NYP deal include cancer screenings and blood drives, a branded seventh-inning stretch and “Comeback Days,” during which patients and healthcare workers will be recognized on the field, the team said in its news release.

Personnel news

The Mets claimed righthander Edwin Uceta off waivers from Pittsburgh and sent him to Triple-A Syracuse. Uceta, 25, posted a 6.27 ERA in 24 appearances with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in 2021-22. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets moved righthander Sam Coonrod (lat strain) to the 60-day injured list.