Mets farm report: Jett Williams

Player: Jett Williams.

Age: 19 (born Nov. 3, 2003).

Team: St. Lucie Mets (Florida State League).

Position: SS.

Bats / throws: R / R

Height / weight: 5-8 / 175.

Acquired: 2022 Amateur draft, Round 1, 14th pick. $3,900,000 signing bonus.

Background: The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 high school class from the state of Texas, became the third player 5-8 or shorter to be selected in the first round of the draft since 2012 (Marcus Stroman and Nick Madrigal). At Rockwall-Heath High School he led his team to a state title in 2021 and hit .411 with 43 RBIs in 2022. Williams hit .250 in 10 games of rookie ball in 2022 and hit a double in his first at-bat in big league spring training in 2023.

2023 update: Williams has shown a great eye, drawing 64 walks which is tied for first in the Florida State League. He holds a .428 on-base percentage which also ranks first and has flashed his speed, swiping 31 bases.

What he’s saying: “I just play my kind of baseball, with a bit of a chip on my shoulder to prove people wrong. Since I’m not really the typical shortstop height, it’s like people think ‘oh he can’t play.’ I like to laugh at them in the long run, because I know they’ll see.”

Scouting report: The Dallas native has good bat speed and strong hands allowing him to spray the ball to all fields. A selective eye allows him to get on base, where his speed can easily get him into scoring position. His athleticism helps him possess strong range from the shortstop position.

Training with Texas Rangers, Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor: “I did that in the seventh grade, since my hitting coach was good friends with them. Once I got to high school it became a regular deal in the offseason to work out with them. It was beneficial to see how they work and pick their brain.”

Probable MLB promotion: 2026.

Big league spring training: “Not a lot of people get to do that their first year, so I took the opportunity and tried to make the best of it.”

Visiting Citi Field after the draft: “It was cool since we lived in New York when I was younger. I had never been to Citi Field, but it was awesome how the fans welcomed me.”

Favorite players: “Mookie Betts or Alex Bregman because they’re smaller guys who were dominating the league and I just thought there’s no reason I can’t do that. Hopefully one day the younger generation looks at me, how I looked at them.”