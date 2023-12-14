Mets sign pitcher Jorge Lopez to one-year deal

The Mets announced Thursday morning that they have signed former All-Star right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez to a one-year contract.

López, 30, spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles. He was 6-2 with three saves and a 5.95 ERA over 61 appearances.

Lopez was named to the 2022 American League All-Star team. He had a 2.54 ERA over a career-high 71 games with the Twins and Orioles in 2022. His 23 saves that season ranked seventh in the AL while his 1.62 ERA prior to the All-Star Game ranked eighth among AL relief pitchers.

In 230 career major league games, including 58 starts, Lopez is 22-40 with a 5.51 ERA, 418 strikeouts and 27 saves with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Orioles, Twins and Marlins.

Lopez pitched for Team Puerto Rico in both the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics.