PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — When Juan Soto and Jose Siri, longtime acquaintances and new Mets teammates, arrived at spring training last month, one of their first orders of business was to acknowledge the awkward.

Last summer, when Soto played for the Yankees and Siri the Rays, they traded awfully slow home run trots at Yankee Stadium. Soto made clear in postgame comments that day that he didn’t like Siri’s behavior. He perceived it as a show of disrespect from Siri, who is with his sixth organization in five years.

But heading into 2025, they bear no malice. They are neighbors in the Mets’ new-look outfield and — if their daily jovial interactions at Mets camp are any indication — pals.

“Now, we’re teammates. It’s all cool, this and that,” Soto said. “But at the moment, you gotta show your team you have their back, our pitcher, everybody. Whenever they do something, we’re going to respond.

“But definitely we were just laughing about it. We were talking because we were friends before that and we’re still friends.”

Siri said through an interpreter. “We spoke about it. It wasn’t anything bad. All I said was that he took a longer trot than I did.”

Fact check: Soto indeed took longer to round the bases.

On July 22, a Monday getaway day matinee, Siri took 30 seconds to round the bases after homering off Carlos Rodon, walking out of the batter’s box and flipping his bat to begin his journey. He said afterward he was “just trying to have fun with my teammates.”

Soto made note. On his moonshot two innings later, he watched from the box as it landed fair, then began a slow jog. It took him 38 seconds to get back to the plate. He said afterward it was a hot day so he “tried to save the hammies and make sure I go nice and easy.”

On the mound for Tampa Bay at that moment: reliever Tyler Zuber, now also with the Mets.

“The crowd just kept getting louder and louder and louder (during Soto’s trot),” Zuber said. “I was like, all right, man, any second, any time you're ready to hurry this up. But I knew the reason why he did it . . . He did it more as an ‘all right, enough.’ ”

Seven months later, they can laugh about it — Soto slightly less so.

“It was funny. It was a fun game,” Siri said, adding that he was engaging with booing fans more than the opposing team. “Also, I think I motivated Juan that day. Because he saw me take a long time. (It was as if he said,) ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to get you,’ and then he took a long time with his.”

Soto said: “Just a way to show you gotta respect my team.”

Soto’s easy-going dynamic with Siri is representative of his overall fitting into a new team socially. At the end of his first day at Mets camp, he mentioned his epiphany from the hours prior: Wow, this team has a lot of Latino players. In the weeks since, he has spent much time with that group, including Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez, Siri and Ronny Mauricio.

He highlighted that segment of the roster again in an interview this week. Although Soto, who was born in Dominican Republic, speaks English, there is a cultural connection with his fellow native Spanish speakers that he appreciates, he said.

“Little by little, I’ve been learning about these guys, this organization, how they handle things, how they go about things,” Soto said. “Definitely it takes time to get to know these guys, but the Latin community, the guys have been helping me to feel more comfortable, feel like part of the team. I’m feeling good."

Manager Carlos Mendoza, who is from Venezuela, said: “I’ve been very, very pleased with how he’s connecting with the guys, sharing the knowledge, asking questions, having fun. That’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed in this early going.”

As for Siri and Soto as ballplayers? Siri, who is due to split time in centerfield with Tyrone Taylor, is regarded by talent evaluators and modern metrics as a high-end outfielder with excellent range. His skill set pairs nicely with Soto, a rightfielder who is, ahem, not a glove-first player.

“He’s an elite defender. So is Tyrone Taylor,” Mendoza said. “It definitely helps. There’s a reason why we acquired him.”

Notes & quotes: The Mets lost to the Nationals, 5-4. Washington reached Paul Blackburn for three runs, five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. CJ Abrams and James Wood homered . . . Reliever Sean Reid-Foley accepted his assignment to Triple-A Syracuse instead of free agency. “I love this org,” he said. “I don’t want to be anywhere else” . . . Brandon Nimmo (sore right knee) faced A.J. Minter in live batting practice and is due to return to the lineup Sunday, Mendoza said.