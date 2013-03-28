Mets' Justin Turner strains his left calf

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Utilityman Justin Turner left Wednesday night's 6-2 win over the Astros with what the team called a left calf strain. However, both Turner and manager Terry Collins played down the injury.

"It's not worth it staying out there and making it worse," Turner said.

Nevertheless, his status may be worth keeping an eye on, especially with the Mets still in the process of making roster decisions. Collins hinted Wednesday night that Kirk Nieuwenhuis might make a late push to land on the roster because of his value defensively in centerfield.

Adding Nieuwenhuis might squeeze out another player such as Omar Quintanilla, who is trying to make it as a utilityman.

Ramirez dealt

The Mets cleared space on the 40-man roster by trading Elvin Ramirez to the Angels, the club announced. Ramirez, 25, went 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in 25 appearances with the Mets last season. He also went 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo.

The move leaves two open spots on the 40-man though the Mets may need as many as three more. Non-roster player LaTroy Hawkins has been informed that he will make the team. Other non-roster players such as Scott Atchison and Marlon Byrd also appear to be locks. Quintanilla also requires a spot.

Lefty Aaron Laffey could be added if pitcher Shaun Marcum lands on the disabled list.

Pedro building strength

Lefty specialist Pedro Feliciano will spend a month pitching for Class-A Port St. Lucie to build up strength in his shoulder. Feliciano chose to remain in the organization instead of opting out of his minor-league contract.

"I'm going to prove that I can do it," Feliciano said.

The Mets believe Feliciano must build up strength for use in consecutive games.

Hefner coming back

Jeremy Hefner could resume throwing as early as Thursday, just two days after he was struck near the right elbow with a Carlos Beltran comebacker.