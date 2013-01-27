5-month-old daughter of Mets catcher Landon Powell dies

The 5-month-old daughter of Mets catcher Landon Powell has died.

The family said on its Facebook page that Izzy Powell died Friday night of an immune disease that attacked her liver and bone marrow.

The family wrote in a post Saturday that she "fought until the end" and "her life served a great purpose in her short 5 months on this earth."

Taken by Oakland with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2004 amateur draft, Powell served as a backup catcher for the Athletics from 2009-11 and spent last year at Houston's Triple-A team in Oklahoma City, where he hit .251 with eight home runs. He agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets on Jan. 18. He'll likely compete with Anthony Recker for the Mets' backup catcher spot in spring training.

Recker is on the team's 40-man roster, while Powell is not. But the 30-year-old Powell has more experience in the big leagues than Recker, 29.

Powell is a .207 career hitter in 363 major league at-bats. He has 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. His most notable accomplishment to date is as the catcher for A's pitcher Dallas Braden's perfect game on May 9, 2010.

He's a .255 hitter with a .360 on-base percentage in seven minor league seasons.

Powell played with Angels slugger Josh Hamilton in the Tar Heel League in Raleigh, N.C., when Powell was nine years old. Hamilton tweeted condolences from his verified account on Sunday.

"Heartbroken to hear about Izzy," the message read. "We're praying for the Powell family. Comforted knowing that she's home."